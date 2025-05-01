The solubility product for Zn1OH22 is 3.0 * 10-16. The formation constant for the hydroxo complex, Zn1OH242 - , is 4.6 * 1017. What concentration of OH- is required to dissolve 0.015 mol of Zn1OH22 in a liter of solution?
A sample of 7.5 L of NH3 gas at 22 _x001F_C and 735 torr is bubbled into a 0.50-L solution of 0.40 M HCl. Assuming that all the NH3 dissolves and that the volume of the solution remains 0.50 L, calculate the pH of the resulting solution.
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Acid-Base Neutralization
pH Calculation
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO2(g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. (c) If 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda is indeed completely neutralized by the lactic acid in sour milk, calculate the volume of carbon dioxide gas that would be produced at 1 atm pressure, in an oven set to 350 F.
The value of Ksp for Cd(OH)2 is 2.5 × 10-14. (a) What is the molar solubility of Cd(OH)2?
A concentration of 10–100 parts per billion (by mass) of Ag+ is an effective disinfectant in swimming pools. However, if the concentration exceeds this range, the Ag+ can cause adverse health effects. One way to maintain an appropriate concentration of Ag+ is to add a slightly soluble salt to the pool. Using Ksp values from Appendix D, calculate the equilibrium concentration of Ag+ in parts per billion that would exist in equilibrium with (b) AgBr (c) AgI.
(a) Write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when a solution of hydrochloric acid (HCl) is mixed with a solution of sodium formate 1NaCHO22.