Predict whether the equivalence point of each of the following titrations is below, above, or at pH 7: (b) calcium hydroxide titrated with perchloric acid.
Assume that 30.0 mL of a 0.10 M solution of a weak base B that accepts one proton is titrated with a 0.10 M solution of the monoprotic strong acid HA. (a) How many moles of HA have been added at the equivalence point?
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Key Concepts
Titration
Equivalence Point
Molarity and Moles
Predict whether the equivalence point of each of the following titrations is below, above, or at pH 7: (c) pyridine titrated with nitric acid.
Assume that 30.0 mL of a 0.10 M solution of a weak base B that accepts one proton is titrated with a 0.10 M solution of the monoprotic strong acid HA. (b) What is the predominant form of B at the equivalence point?
How many milliliters of 0.0850 M NaOH are required to titrate each of the following solutions to the equivalence point: (b) 35.0 mL of 0.0850 M CH3COOH?
Predict whether the equivalence point of each of the following titrations is below, above, or at pH 7: (a) formic acid titrated with NaOH.
Assume that 30.0 mL of a 0.10 M solution of a weak base B that accepts one proton is titrated with a 0.10 M solution of the monoprotic strong acid HA. (c) Is the pH 7, less than 7, or more than 7 at the equivalence point?