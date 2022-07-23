Molarity and Moles

Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. To find the number of moles of a substance, you can multiply the molarity of the solution by its volume in liters. In this question, the molarity of the strong acid HA and the volume at the equivalence point will help determine how many moles of HA have reacted with the weak base B.