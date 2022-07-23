Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a solution to the concentration ratio of an acid and its conjugate base. For the bicarbonate buffer system, it can be expressed as pH = pKa + log([HCO3-]/[H2CO3]). This equation is essential for calculating the ratio of bicarbonate to carbonic acid in the blood, allowing for a quantitative understanding of how the body compensates for changes in pH.