(b) What is the ratio of HCO3- to H2CO3 in an exhausted marathon runner whose blood pH is 7.1?
You have to prepare a pH = 3.50 buffer, and you have the following 0.10 M solutions available: HCOOH, CH3COOH, H3PO4, HCOONa, CH3COONa, and NaH2PO4. How many milliliters of each solution would you use to make approximately 1 L of the buffer?
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Key Concepts
Buffer Solutions
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
Concentration and Dilution
The accompanying graph shows the titration curves for two monoprotic acids. (d) Estimate the pKa of the weak acid.
Compare the titration of a strong, monoprotic acid with a strong base to the titration of a weak, monoprotic acid with a strong base. Assume the strong and weak acid solutions initially have the same concentrations. Indicate whether the following statements are true or false. (a) More base is required to reach the equivalence point for the strong acid than the weak acid.
You have to prepare a pH = 5.00 buffer, and you have the following 0.10 M solutions available: HCOOH, HCOONa, CH3COOH, CH3COONa, HCN, and NaCN. How many milliliters of each solution would you use to make approximately 1 L of the buffer?
(a) What is the ratio of HCO3- to H2CO3 in blood of pH 7.4?