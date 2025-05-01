Saturation and Solubility Product (Ksp)

A saturated solution is one where the maximum amount of solute has dissolved at a given temperature, and any additional solute will not dissolve. The solubility product constant (Ksp) quantifies the equilibrium between the solid and its ions in solution. For CaF2, Ksp is defined as [Ca^2+][F^-]^2, and changes in ion concentration can shift this equilibrium.