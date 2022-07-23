Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of sparingly soluble ionic compounds. It is defined as the product of the molar concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. For LaF3, Ksp can be used to determine how much of the compound can dissolve in a given solution, which is essential for calculating its solubility in the presence of other ions.