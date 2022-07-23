Three cations, Ni2+ , Cu2+ , and Ag+, are separated using two different precipitating agents. Based on Figure 17.23, what two precipitating agents could be used? Using these agents, indicate which of the cations is A, which is B, and which is C.[Section 17.7]
Consider the equilibrium B(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HB+(aq) + OH–(aq). Suppose that a salt of HB+(aq) is added to a solution of B(aq) at equilibrium. (c) Will the pH of the solution increase, decrease, or stay the same?
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Key Concepts
Le Chatelier's Principle
Acid-Base Equilibrium
pH Scale
Ca1OH22 has a Ksp of 6.5 * 10-6. (b) If 50 mL of the solution from part (a) is added to each of the beakers shown here, in which beakers, if any, will a precipitate form? In those cases where a precipitate forms, what is its identity? [Section 17.6]
a. Calculate the percent ionization of 0.007 M butanoic acid (𝐾𝑎=1.5×10−5).
Which of these statements about the common-ion effect is most correct? (a) The solubility of a salt MA is decreased in a solution that already contains either M+ or A-. (b) Common ions alter the equilibrium constant for the reaction of an ionic solid with water. (c) The common-ion effect does not apply to unusual ions like SO32 - . (d) The solubility of a salt MA is affected equally by the addition of either A- or a noncommon ion.