Chapter 17, Problem 12
Three cations, Ni2+ , Cu2+ , and Ag+, are separated using two different precipitating agents. Based on Figure 17.23, what two precipitating agents could be used? Using these agents, indicate which of the cations is A, which is B, and which is C.[Section 17.7]
Match the following descriptions of titration curves with the diagrams: (d) strong base added to polyprotic acid. [Section 17.3]
The following graphs represent the behavior of BaCO3 under different circumstances. In each case, the vertical axis indicates the solubility of the BaCO3 and the horizontal axis represents the concentration of some other reagent. (a) Which graph represents what happens to the solubility of BaCO3 as HNO3 is added? [Section 17.5]
Ca1OH22 has a Ksp of 6.5 * 10-6. (b) If 50 mL of the solution from part (a) is added to each of the beakers shown here, in which beakers, if any, will a precipitate form? In those cases where a precipitate forms, what is its identity? [Section 17.6]
Which of these statements about the common-ion effect is most correct? (a) The solubility of a salt MA is decreased in a solution that already contains either M+ or A-. (b) Common ions alter the equilibrium constant for the reaction of an ionic solid with water. (c) The common-ion effect does not apply to unusual ions like SO32 - . (d) The solubility of a salt MA is affected equally by the addition of either A- or a noncommon ion.
Consider the equilibrium B1aq2 + H2O1l2 Δ HB+1aq2 + OH-1aq2. Suppose that a salt of HB+1aq2 is added to a solution of B1aq2 at equilibrium. (c) Will the pH of the solution increase, decrease, or stay the same?
a. Calculate the percent ionization of 0.007 M butanoic acid (𝐾𝑎=1.5×10−5).