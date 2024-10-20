Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Buffer Solutions A buffer solution is a system that resists changes in pH upon the addition of small amounts of acid or base. It typically consists of a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and its conjugate acid. In this case, lactic acid acts as the weak acid, and the addition of NaOH will create its conjugate base, helping to maintain the desired pH.

Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a buffer solution to the concentration of its acid and conjugate base. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]), where pKa is the acid dissociation constant. This equation is essential for calculating the required concentrations of lactic acid and its conjugate base after adding NaOH to achieve the target pH of 3.75.