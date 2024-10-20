Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 96
Chapter 17, Problem 96

How many microliters of 1.000 M NaOH solution must be added to 25.00 mL of a 0.1000 M solution of lactic acid CH3CH(OH)COOH or HC3H5O3 to produce a buffer with pH = 3.75?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of the buffer system: lactic acid (HC3H5O3) and its conjugate base (C3H5O3^-).
Use the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation: \( \text{pH} = \text{pK}_a + \log \left( \frac{[\text{A}^-]}{[\text{HA}]} \right) \) to relate pH, pKa, and the ratio of concentrations of the conjugate base and acid.
Find the \( \text{pK}_a \) of lactic acid, which is approximately 3.86.
Rearrange the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation to solve for the ratio \( \frac{[\text{A}^-]}{[\text{HA}]} \) using the given pH of 3.75.
Calculate the moles of lactic acid initially present and use stoichiometry to determine the moles of NaOH needed to achieve the desired ratio, then convert this to volume in microliters.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Buffer Solutions

A buffer solution is a system that resists changes in pH upon the addition of small amounts of acid or base. It typically consists of a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and its conjugate acid. In this case, lactic acid acts as the weak acid, and the addition of NaOH will create its conjugate base, helping to maintain the desired pH.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:02
Buffer Solutions

Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a buffer solution to the concentration of its acid and conjugate base. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]), where pKa is the acid dissociation constant. This equation is essential for calculating the required concentrations of lactic acid and its conjugate base after adding NaOH to achieve the target pH of 3.75.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:40
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

Stoichiometry of Acid-Base Reactions

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. In the context of this question, it is important to determine how much NaOH is needed to neutralize a portion of lactic acid to form its conjugate base. This requires understanding the molar relationships between the acid and base, which can be calculated using their concentrations and the desired final volume of the buffer solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Acid-Base Reaction
Related Practice
Open Question
A weak monoprotic acid is titrated with 0.100 M NaOH. It requires 50.0 mL of the NaOH solution to reach the equivalence point. After 25.0 mL of base is added, the pH of the solution is 3.62. Estimate the pKa of the weak acid.
Open Question
What is the pH of a solution made by mixing 0.30 mol NaOH, 0.25 mol Na2HPO4, and 0.20 mol H3PO4 with water and diluting to 1.00 L?
Textbook Question

Suppose you want to do a physiological experiment that calls for a pH 6.50 buffer. You find that the organism with which you are working is not sensitive to the weak acid H2A 1Ka1 = 2 * 10-2; Ka2 = 5.0 * 10-72 or its sodium salts. You have available a 1.0 M solution of this acid and a 1.0 M solution of NaOH. How much of the NaOH solution should be added to 1.0 L of the acid to give a buffer at pH 6.50? (Ignore any volume change.)

646
views
Textbook Question

Lead(II) carbonate, PbCO3, is one of the components of the passivating layer that forms inside lead pipes. (d) The EPA threshold for acceptable levels of lead ions in water is 15 ppb. Does a saturated solution of lead(II) carbonate produce a solution that exceeds the EPA limit?

1153
views
Textbook Question

For each pair of compounds, use Ksp values to determine which has the greater molar solubility: (a) CdS or CuS (b) PbCO3 or BaCrO4 (c) Ni(OH)2 or NiCO3 (d) AgI or Ag2SO4.

773
views
Textbook Question

The solubility of CaCO3 is pH dependent. (b) Use the Kb expression for the CO32- ion to determine the equilibrium constant for the reaction CaCO3(s) + H2O(l) ⇌ Ca2+(aq) + HCO3-(aq) + OH-(aq)

1551
views