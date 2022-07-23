Equivalence Point and pH

The equivalence point in a titration is the stage at which the amount of titrant added is stoichiometrically equivalent to the amount of substance in the sample solution. The pH at the equivalence point is influenced by the strength of the acid and base being titrated. Strong acid-strong base titrations typically have an equivalence point at pH 7, while weak acid-strong base or strong acid-weak base titrations can result in equivalence points that are below or above pH 7, respectively.