A sample of 0.1687 g of an unknown monoprotic acid was dissolved in 25.0 mL of water and titrated with 0.1150 M NaOH. The acid required 15.5 mL of base to reach the equivalence point. (b) After 7.25 mL of base had been added in the titration, the pH was found to be 2.85. What is the Ka for the unknown acid?
What is the pH of a solution made by mixing 0.30 mol NaOH, 0.25 mol Na2HPO4, and 0.20 mol H3PO4 with water and diluting to 1.00 L?
Key Concepts
pH and pOH
Buffer Solutions
Stoichiometry of Acid-Base Reactions
A sample of 0.2140 g of an unknown monoprotic acid was dissolved in 25.0 mL of water and titrated with 0.0950 M NaOH. The acid required 30.0 mL of base to reach the equivalence point. (a) What is the molar mass of the acid?
Lead(II) carbonate, PbCO3, is one of the components of the passivating layer that forms inside lead pipes. (d) The EPA threshold for acceptable levels of lead ions in water is 15 ppb. Does a saturated solution of lead(II) carbonate produce a solution that exceeds the EPA limit?
Suppose you want to do a physiological experiment that calls for a pH 6.50 buffer. You find that the organism with which you are working is not sensitive to the weak acid H2A 1Ka1 = 2 * 10-2; Ka2 = 5.0 * 10-72 or its sodium salts. You have available a 1.0 M solution of this acid and a 1.0 M solution of NaOH. How much of the NaOH solution should be added to 1.0 L of the acid to give a buffer at pH 6.50? (Ignore any volume change.)