The reaction SO2(g) + 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 3 S(s) + 2 H2O(g) is the basis of a suggested method for removal of SO2 from power-plant stack gases. The standard free energy of each substance is given in Appendix C. (b) In principle, is this reaction a feasible method of removing SO2?
The reaction SO2(g) + 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 3 S(s) + 2 H2O(g) is the basis of a suggested method for removal of SO2 from power-plant stack gases. The standard free energy of each substance is given in Appendix C. (a) What is the equilibrium constant for the reaction at 298 K? (c) If PSO2 = PH2S and the vapor pressure of water is 25 torr, calculate the equilibrium SO2 pressure in the system at 298 K.
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Key Concepts
Equilibrium Constant (K)
Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG)
Le Chatelier's Principle
Consider the following equilibrium: N2O4(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) Thermodynamic data on these gases are given in Appendix C. You may assume that ΔH° and ΔS° do not vary with temperature. (a) At what temperature will an equilibrium mixture contain equal amounts of the two gases?
The potassium-ion concentration in blood plasma is about 5.0⨉10-3 M, whereas the concentration in muscle-cell fluid is much greater (0.15 M ). The plasma and intracellular fluid are separated by the cell membrane, which we assume is permeable only to K+. (a) What is ΔG for the transfer of 1 mol of K+ from blood plasma to the cellular fluid at body temperature 37 °C? (b) What is the minimum amount of work that must be used to transfer this K+?
The reaction SO2(g) + 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 3 S(s) + 2 H2O(g) is the basis of a suggested method for removal of SO2 from power-plant stack gases. The standard free energy of each substance is given in Appendix C. (d) Would you expect the process to be more or less effective at higher temperatures?
At what temperatures is the following reaction, the reduction of magnetite by graphite to elemental iron, spontaneous? Fe3O4(s) + 2 C(s, graphite) → 2 CO2(g) + 3 Fe(s)
When most elastomeric polymers (e.g., a rubber band) are stretched, the molecules become more ordered, as illustrated here:
Suppose you stretch a rubber band. (a) Do you expect the entropy of the system to increase or decrease?