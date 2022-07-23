The potassium-ion concentration in blood plasma is about 5.0⨉10-3 M, whereas the concentration in muscle-cell fluid is much greater (0.15 M ). The plasma and intracellular fluid are separated by the cell membrane, which we assume is permeable only to K+. (a) What is ΔG for the transfer of 1 mol of K+ from blood plasma to the cellular fluid at body temperature 37 °C? (b) What is the minimum amount of work that must be used to transfer this K+?