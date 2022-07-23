Equilibrium Constant

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction. It provides insight into the position of equilibrium and the extent to which a reaction proceeds. For the reaction in question, analyzing K can help determine whether the formation of products (S and H₂O) is favored over the reactants (SO₂ and H₂S), indicating the feasibility of SO₂ removal.