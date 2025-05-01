Consider a reaction A2(𝑔) + B2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 AB(𝑔), atoms of A shown in red in the diagram and atoms of B shown in blue. (a) If 𝐾𝑐 = 1, which box represents the system at equilibrium?
Using data from Appendix C, write the equilibrium-constant expression and calculate the value of the equilibrium constant and the free-energy change for these reactions at 298 K: (b) 2 HBr(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 HCl(g) + Br2(g) (c) 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g)
Key Concepts
Equilibrium Constant (K)
Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG)
Reaction Quotient (Q)
The accompanying diagram shows how entropy varies with temperature for a substance that is a gas at the highest temperature shown. (c) If this substance is a perfect crystal at T = 0 K, what is the value of S at this temperature?
Which of the following processes are spontaneous and which are nonspontaneous: (d) lightning
Which of the following processes are spontaneous and which are nonspontaneous: (e) formation of CH4 and O2 molecules from CO2 and H2O at room temperature and 1 atm of pressure?
b. If energy can flow in and out of the system to maintain a constant temperature during the process, what can you say about the entropy change of the surroundings as a result of this process?
Predict the signs of ΔH and ΔS for this reaction. Explain your choice.