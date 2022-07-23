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Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.19 - Chemical ThermodynamicsProblem 9a
Chapter 19, Problem 9a

Consider a reaction A2(𝑔) + B2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 AB(𝑔), atoms of A shown in red in the diagram and atoms of B shown in blue. (a) If 𝐾𝑐 = 1, which box represents the system at equilibrium?

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1
Identify the equilibrium constant (Kc) for the reaction. In this case, Kc is given as 1, which means the concentrations of reactants and products are equal at equilibrium.
Write the expression for the equilibrium constant Kc for the reaction: Kc = [AB]^2 / ([A2][B2]).
Examine each box in the diagram to count the number of molecules of A2, B2, and AB. Remember that A2 and B2 are diatomic molecules and AB is a product formed from one atom of A and one atom of B.
Calculate the Kc for each box using the formula from step 2. Since Kc = 1, find the box where the calculated Kc equals 1.
The box where Kc equals 1 represents the system at equilibrium. This is because the ratio of the concentration of the products squared to the concentration of the reactants equals the equilibrium constant.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium occurs in a reversible reaction when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In this state, the system appears static, but molecular activity continues. The equilibrium constant (Kc) quantifies the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, providing insight into the position of equilibrium.
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Equilibrium Constant (Kc)

The equilibrium constant (Kc) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, raised to the power of their stoichiometric coefficients. A Kc value of 1 indicates that the concentrations of reactants and products are equal at equilibrium, suggesting that neither side is favored. This concept is crucial for predicting the direction of a reaction and understanding the balance between reactants and products.
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Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions (such as concentration, temperature, or pressure), the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how a system will respond to changes, such as adding or removing reactants or products, and is essential for understanding the behavior of chemical reactions at equilibrium.
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