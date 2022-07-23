Textbook Question
(b) How does the entropy of the system change in the processes described in Exercise 19.12?
(b) How does the entropy of the system change in the processes described in Exercise 19.12?
(a) What is the difference between a state and a microstate of a system?
(c) In a particular spontaneous process, the number of microstates available to the system decreases. What can you conclude about the sign of ΔSsurr?
(b) As a system goes from state A to state B, its entropy decreases. What can you say about the number of microstates corresponding to each state?
(a) In a chemical reaction, two gases combine to form a solid. What do you expect for the sign of ΔS?