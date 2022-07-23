Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 61c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 61c

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (c) Al3+ and CH3COO-

Verified Solution
Video duration:
29s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the chemical formula of the compound when we combined rubidium with a plus one charge and oxalate with a -2 charge. To answer this question, we can go ahead and use our Criss cross method and criss cross our charges. So we're going to end up with rubidium too, and oxalate as is. And this will be our final formula. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The most common charge associated with scandium in its compounds is . Indicate the chemical formulas you would expect for compounds formed between scandium and b. sulfur

2
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (a) Ca2+ and Br-

2
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (b) K+ and CO32-

1
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (d) NH4+ and SO42-

2
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (e) Mg2+ and PO43-.

1
views
Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (b) Fe3+ and O2-

1
views