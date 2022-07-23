Textbook Question
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (c) Al3+ and CH3COO-
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Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (c) Al3+ and CH3COO-
Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion Na+ Ca2+ Fe2+ Al3+ O2- Na2O NO3- SO42- AsO43-
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (e) Mg2+ and PO43-.
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (b) Fe3+ and O2-
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (e) NH4+ and PO43-.
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (a) B2H6