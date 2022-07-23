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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 62c
Chapter 2, Problem 62c

Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (c) Hg22+ and CO32-

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Identify the charges on each ion: Hg2^{2+} has a charge of +2, and CO3^{2-} has a charge of -2.
Determine the ratio of ions needed to balance the charges. Since both ions have charges of magnitude 2, they will combine in a 1:1 ratio to balance the charges.
Write the chemical formula by placing the cation first followed by the anion, using the determined ratio. Since the ratio is 1:1, the formula will be Hg2CO3.
Ensure that the overall charge of the compound is neutral. In this case, the +2 charge from Hg2^{2+} and the -2 charge from CO3^{2-} cancel each other out, resulting in a neutral compound.
Verify the chemical formula by checking that the subscripts reflect the correct ratio of ions needed to balance the charges, which in this case is Hg2CO3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions) bond together through electrostatic forces. The overall charge of the compound must be neutral, meaning the total positive charge from cations must balance the total negative charge from anions. Understanding how to combine these ions based on their charges is essential for predicting the correct chemical formula.
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Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, which carry a net charge. In this case, carbonate (CO32-) is a polyatomic ion with a -2 charge. Recognizing polyatomic ions and their charges is crucial for correctly predicting the formulas of compounds formed with other ions, such as Hg22+.
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Charge Balance

Charge balance is the principle that the total positive charge in a compound must equal the total negative charge to achieve electrical neutrality. For the ions Hg22+ (which has a +2 charge) and CO32- (which has a -2 charge), one of each ion can combine to form a neutral compound. Understanding how to balance these charges is key to determining the correct chemical formula.
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