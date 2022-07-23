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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 66b
Chapter 2, Problem 66b

Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. b. NaI

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1
Identify the elements present in the compound NaI: Sodium (Na) and Iodine (I).
Determine the type of elements: Sodium (Na) is a metal, and Iodine (I) is a non-metal.
Recall that ionic compounds are typically formed between metals and non-metals.
Consider the nature of the bond: Metals tend to lose electrons and non-metals tend to gain electrons, leading to the formation of ions.
Conclude that NaI is an ionic compound because it consists of a metal and a non-metal, forming ions through electron transfer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Typically, this occurs between metals and nonmetals, where metals lose electrons to become positively charged cations, and nonmetals gain electrons to become negatively charged anions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the formation of a stable ionic lattice structure.
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Molecular Compounds

Molecular compounds consist of molecules formed by covalent bonds, where atoms share electrons rather than transferring them. These compounds usually form between nonmetals and can exist in various states (solid, liquid, gas) at room temperature. The properties of molecular compounds, such as lower melting and boiling points compared to ionic compounds, are influenced by the strength of the covalent bonds and the intermolecular forces present.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In the context of ionic and molecular compounds, a significant difference in electronegativity between two atoms typically indicates that an ionic bond will form, while a smaller difference suggests the formation of a covalent bond. Understanding electronegativity helps predict the nature of the bond and the resulting classification of the compound.
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