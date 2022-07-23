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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 66e
Chapter 2, Problem 66e

Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. e. FeCl3

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1
Identify the types of elements involved in the compound. Fe (iron) is a metal, and Cl (chlorine) is a non-metal.
Recall that ionic compounds typically form between metals and non-metals, while molecular compounds form between non-metals.
Consider the nature of the bond: Metals tend to lose electrons and non-metals tend to gain electrons, leading to the formation of ionic bonds.
FeCl3 consists of Fe^3+ ions and Cl^- ions, indicating the transfer of electrons from Fe to Cl, characteristic of ionic compounds.
Conclude that FeCl3 is an ionic compound due to the presence of metal and non-metal elements forming ions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Typically, these compounds consist of a metal and a non-metal, where the metal loses electrons to become a positively charged cation, and the non-metal gains electrons to become a negatively charged anion. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the formation of a crystalline lattice structure.
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Molecular Compounds

Molecular compounds are formed when two or more non-metal atoms share electrons through covalent bonds. These compounds consist of discrete molecules, where the atoms are held together by shared pairs of electrons. Unlike ionic compounds, molecular compounds generally have lower melting and boiling points and do not conduct electricity in solution.
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Predicting Compound Type

To predict whether a compound is ionic or molecular, one can examine the elements involved. If the compound contains a metal and a non-metal, it is likely ionic, as seen with compounds like FeCl3, which consists of iron (a metal) and chlorine (a non-metal). Conversely, if the compound consists solely of non-metals, it is typically molecular, indicating the nature of bonding and properties of the substance.
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