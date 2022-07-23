Chapter 2, Problem 54
Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following models:
How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (a) carbon atoms in C4H9COOCH3
How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (b) oxygen atoms in Ca1ClO322
Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following molecular models:
Fill in the gaps in the following table: Symbol 59Co3+ Protons 34 76 80 Neutrons 46 116 120 Electrons 36 78 Net charge 2+
Fill in the gaps in the following table:
Symbol 31P3-
Protons 34 50
Neutrons 45 69 118
Electrons 46 76
Net charge 2- 3+
Each of the following elements is capable of forming an ion in chemical reactions. By referring to the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of each: c. K