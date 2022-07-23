Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 54
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 54

Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following models:

3D model of a chemical compound for molecular formula analysis in general chemistry.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a three D model of a compound is shown below. White spheres represent hydrogen gray represents carbon red, represents oxygen and blue represents nitrogen. And our goal here is to identify its molecular and structural formula. So let's see what we have. We have 12 gray. So we have to carbon. We have white. So we have seven hydrogen. We have one blue, so we have one nitrogen. We have one red, so we have one oxygen. So our molecular formula is C. Two, age seven N. O. Now let's figure out our structural formula. So we see we have one, two Groups of Ch three. So that will be CH three two and then we have our N. O. H. Here. So N O. H. So that is our molecular formula and that is our structural formula. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (a) carbon atoms in C4H9COOCH3

551
views
Textbook Question

How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (b) oxygen atoms in Ca1ClO322

533
views
Textbook Question

Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following molecular models:

909
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table: Symbol 59Co3+ Protons 34 76 80 Neutrons 46 116 120 Electrons 36 78 Net charge 2+

1573
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table:

Symbol 31P3-

Protons 34 50

Neutrons 45 69 118

Electrons 46 76

Net charge 2- 3+

3
views
Textbook Question

Each of the following elements is capable of forming an ion in chemical reactions. By referring to the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of each: c. K

2
views