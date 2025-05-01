Textbook Question
Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following molecular models:
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Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following molecular models:
Write the molecular and structural formulas for the compounds represented by the following models:
Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: d. Br
Fill in the gaps in the following table:
Symbol 31P3-
Protons 34 50
Neutrons 45 69 118
Electrons 46 76
Net charge 2- 3+
Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: e. Se
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (c) Al and I