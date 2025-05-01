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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 57c
Chapter 2, Problem 57c

Each of the following elements is capable of forming an ion in chemical reactions. By referring to the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of each: c. K

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of potassium (K) on the periodic table. It is located in Group 1, which contains the alkali metals.
Recall that elements in Group 1 have one electron in their outermost shell.
Understand that atoms tend to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas. For potassium, this means losing one electron to achieve the electron configuration of argon.
Predict that when potassium loses one electron, it forms a cation with a charge of +1, denoted as K^+.
Conclude that the most stable ion of potassium in chemical reactions is K^+, with a charge of +1.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ion Formation

Ion formation occurs when an atom gains or loses electrons, resulting in a charged particle. Metals typically lose electrons to form positively charged cations, while nonmetals gain electrons to form negatively charged anions. Understanding this process is crucial for predicting the charge of ions formed by different elements.
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Periodic Table Trends

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and properties, revealing trends in ionization energy, electronegativity, and atomic size. Elements in the same group often exhibit similar behaviors in ion formation. For example, alkali metals like potassium (K) tend to lose one electron, leading to a +1 charge.
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Stability of Ions

The stability of an ion is influenced by its electron configuration, particularly achieving a noble gas configuration. Ions that reach a stable electron arrangement are more favorable in chemical reactions. For potassium, losing one electron allows it to attain the electron configuration of argon, making the K+ ion the most stable form.
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