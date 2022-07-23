Hydrazine (N2H4) and dinitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) form a self-igniting mixture that has been used as a rocket propellant. The reaction products are N2 and H2O. (c) Which substance serves as the reducing agent and which as the oxidizing agent?
Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case, indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (a) Sn2+(aq) → Sn4+(aq) (acidic solution) (b) TiO2(s) → Ti2+(aq) (acidic solution) (c) ClO3-(aq) → Cl-(aq) (acidic solution) (d) N2(g) → NH4+(aq) (acidic solution)
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Key Concepts
Oxidation and Reduction
Balancing Half-Reactions
Acidic Solution Conditions
Indicate whether the following balanced equations involve oxidation–reduction. If they do, identify the elements that undergo changes in oxidation number. (a) 2 AgNO3(aq) + CoCl2(aq) → 2 AgCl(s) + Co(NO3)2(aq)
Complete and balance the following half-reactions in basic solution. In each case, indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. c. Cr(OH)3(𝑠)⟶CrO42−(𝑎𝑞)
Complete and balance the following half-reactions in basic solution. In each case, indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
a. OH−(𝑎𝑞)⟶O2(𝑔)
b. SO32−(𝑎𝑞)⟶SO42−(𝑎𝑞)
c. N2(𝑔)⟶NH3(𝑔)
d. HO2−(𝑎𝑞)⟶OH−(𝑎𝑞)
At 900 °C, titanium tetrachloride vapor reacts with molten magnesium metal to form solid titanium metal and molten magnesium chloride. (a) Write a balanced equation for this reaction.
Complete and balance the following half-reactions in basic solution. In each case, indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.
a. O2(𝑔)⟶H2O(𝑙)
b. Mn2+(𝑎𝑞)⟶MnO2(𝑠)
c. Cr(OH)3(𝑠)⟶CrO42−(𝑎𝑞)
d. N2H4(𝑎𝑞)⟶N2(𝑔)