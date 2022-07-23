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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 23a,b,c,d
Chapter 20, Problem 23a,b,c,d

Complete and balance the following half-reactions. In each case, indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. (a) Sn2+(aq) → Sn4+(aq) (acidic solution) (b) TiO2(s) → Ti2+(aq) (acidic solution) (c) ClO3-(aq) → Cl-(aq) (acidic solution) (d) N2(g) → NH4+(aq) (acidic solution)

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Identify the oxidation states of titanium in TiO2 and Ti^{2+}.
Determine the change in oxidation state to identify if it is oxidation or reduction.
Balance the oxygen atoms by adding H2O molecules to the side lacking oxygen.
Balance the hydrogen atoms by adding H+ ions to the side lacking hydrogen.
Balance the charge by adding electrons to the more positive side to equalize the charge on both sides.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation and reduction are chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between species. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state, while reduction involves the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state. Understanding these concepts is crucial for identifying the nature of half-reactions in redox processes.
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Oxidation and Reduction Reactions

Balancing Half-Reactions

Balancing half-reactions is essential in redox chemistry to ensure that both mass and charge are conserved. This involves adjusting coefficients for reactants and products, and may require adding electrons, protons, or water molecules. In acidic solutions, protons (H+) are often added to balance the charge, making it important to follow systematic steps for accurate balancing.
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Redox Half Reactions Example

Acidic Solution Conditions

In an acidic solution, the presence of H+ ions influences the balancing of half-reactions. This environment affects how we balance charges and mass, particularly when adding protons and water molecules. Recognizing the conditions of the solution is vital for correctly completing and balancing the half-reaction, as it dictates the species involved in the reaction.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Hydrazine (N2H4) and dinitrogen tetroxide (N2O4) form a self-igniting mixture that has been used as a rocket propellant. The reaction products are N2 and H2O. (c) Which substance serves as the reducing agent and which as the oxidizing agent?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following balanced equations involve oxidation–reduction. If they do, identify the elements that undergo changes in oxidation number. (a) 2 AgNO3(aq) + CoCl2(aq) → 2 AgCl(s) + Co(NO3)2(aq)

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Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following half-reactions in basic solution. In each case, indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. c. Cr(OH)3(𝑠)⟶CrO42−(𝑎𝑞)

Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following half-reactions in basic solution. In each case, indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.


a. OH−(𝑎𝑞)⟶O2(𝑔)

b. SO32−(𝑎𝑞)⟶SO42−(𝑎𝑞)

c. N2(𝑔)⟶NH3(𝑔)

d. HO2−(𝑎𝑞)⟶OH−(𝑎𝑞)

Textbook Question

At 900 °C, titanium tetrachloride vapor reacts with molten magnesium metal to form solid titanium metal and molten magnesium chloride. (a) Write a balanced equation for this reaction.

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Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following half-reactions in basic solution. In each case, indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction.

a. O2(𝑔)⟶H2O(𝑙)

b. Mn2+(𝑎𝑞)⟶MnO2(𝑠)

c. Cr(OH)3(𝑠)⟶CrO42−(𝑎𝑞)

d. N2H4(𝑎𝑞)⟶N2(𝑔)