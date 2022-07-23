Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (a) If something is oxidized, it is formally losing electrons.
Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (b) Chlorine gas is evolved as voltage is applied in the cell. Knowing this, identify the electrolyte.
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Key Concepts
Electrolysis
Electrolyte
Chlorine Production
Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (a) What is the most common oxidation number for Mg when it is part of a salt?
The electrodes in a silver oxide battery are silver oxide 1Ag2O2 and zinc (b) Which battery do you think has an energy density most similar to the silver oxide battery: a Li-ion battery, a nickel– cadmium battery, or a lead–acid battery? [Section 20.7]
Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (c) Recall that in an electrolytic cell the anode is given the + sign and the cathode is given the – sign, which is the opposite of what we see in batteries. What half-reaction occurs at the anode in this electrolytic cell?