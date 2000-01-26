The nuclear masses of 7Be, 9Be, and 10Be are 7.0147, 9.0100, and 10.0113 amu, respectively. Which of these nuclei has the largest binding energy per nucleon?
A 26.00-g sample of water containing tritium, ³¹H, emits 1.50 * 10³ beta particles per second. Tritium is a weak beta emitter with a half-life of 12.3 years. What fraction of all the hydrogen in the water sample is tritium?
Key Concepts
Radioactive Decay
Half-Life
Molar Mass and Composition
Each of the following transmutations produces a radionuclide used in positron emission tomography (PET).
(a) In equations (i) and (ii), identify the species signified as 'X.'
(i) 14N(p,α)X
(ii) 18O(p,X)18F
(iii) 14N(d,n)15O
In 2010, a team of scientists from Russia and the United States reported creation of the first atom of element 117, which is named tennessine, and whose symbol is Ts. The synthesis involved the collision of a target of 24997Bk with accelerated ions of an isotope which we will denote Q. The product atom, which we will call Z, immediately releases neutrons and forms 294117Ts: 24997Bk + Q → Z → 294117Ts + 3 10n (a) What are the identities of isotopes Q and Z? (c) Collision of ions of isotope Q with a target was also used to produce the first atoms of livermorium, Lv. The initial product of this collision was 296116Lv. What was the target isotope with which Q collided in this experiment?