Each of the following transmutations produces a radionuclide used in positron emission tomography (PET).
(a) In equations (i) and (ii), identify the species signified as 'X.'
(i) 14N(p,α)X
(ii) 18O(p,X)18F
(iii) 14N(d,n)15O
Each of the following transmutations produces a radionuclide used in positron emission tomography (PET).
(a) In equations (i) and (ii), identify the species signified as 'X.'
(i) 14N(p,α)X
(ii) 18O(p,X)18F
(iii) 14N(d,n)15O
Nuclear scientists have synthesized approximately 1600 nuclei not known in nature. More might be discovered with heavy-ion bombardment using high-energy particle accelerators. Complete and balance the following reactions, which involve heavy-ion bombardments:
(a) 63Li + 5628Ni → ?
(b) 4020Ca + 24896Cm → 14762Sm + ?
(c) 8838Sr + 8436Kr → 11646Pd + ?
(d) 4020Ca + 23892U → 7030Zn + 4 10n + 2 ?
In 2010, a team of scientists from Russia and the United States reported creation of the first atom of element 117, which is named tennessine, and whose symbol is Ts. The synthesis involved the collision of a target of 24997Bk with accelerated ions of an isotope which we will denote Q. The product atom, which we will call Z, immediately releases neutrons and forms 294117Ts: 24997Bk + Q → Z → 294117Ts + 3 10n (a) What are the identities of isotopes Q and Z? (c) Collision of ions of isotope Q with a target was also used to produce the first atoms of livermorium, Lv. The initial product of this collision was 296116Lv. What was the target isotope with which Q collided in this experiment?