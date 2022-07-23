Curie and Becquerel

The Curie (Ci) and Becquerel (Bq) are units of radioactivity. One Curie is defined as 3.7 x 10^10 disintegrations per second, while one Becquerel is equivalent to one disintegration per second. To convert between these units, one must use the conversion factor, allowing for a clear understanding of the activity level of radioactive materials.