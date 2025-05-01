Complete and balance the nuclear equations for the following fission reactions:
(a) 23592U + 10n → 16062Sm + 7230Zn + _ 10n
(b) 23994Pu + 10n → 14458Ce + _ + 2 10n
Complete and balance the nuclear equations for the following fission reactions:
(a) 23592U + 10n → 16062Sm + 7230Zn + _ 10n
(b) 23994Pu + 10n → 14458Ce + _ + 2 10n
A laboratory rat is exposed to an alpha-radiation source whose activity is 14.3 mCi. (a) What is the activity of the radiation in disintegrations per second? In becquerels?
(c) What other substances are used as a moderator in nuclear reactor designs?
Which are classified as ionizing radiation: X rays, alpha particles, microwaves from a cell phone, and gamma rays?
The spent fuel elements from a fission reactor are much more intensely radioactive than the original fuel elements. (b) Given that only two or three neutrons are released per fission event and knowing that the nucleus undergoing fission has a neutron-to-proton ratio characteristic of a heavy nucleus, what sorts of decay would you expect to be dominant among the fission products?