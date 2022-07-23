Skip to main content
Ch.21 - Nuclear Chemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.21 - Nuclear ChemistryProblem 13b
Chapter 21, Problem 13b

Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes: (b) selenium-72 undergoes electron capture.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the process: Electron capture involves an inner orbital electron being captured by the nucleus, which combines with a proton to form a neutron.
Write the initial isotope: Selenium-72 is represented as \( ^{72}_{34}\text{Se} \).
Determine the change in the nucleus: During electron capture, a proton is converted into a neutron, so the atomic number decreases by 1, but the mass number remains the same.
Write the resulting isotope: The new element will have an atomic number of 33 (since 34 - 1 = 33), which is arsenic (As), so the resulting isotope is \( ^{72}_{33}\text{As} \).
Write the balanced nuclear equation: \( ^{72}_{34}\text{Se} + e^- \rightarrow ^{72}_{33}\text{As} \), where \( e^- \) represents the captured electron.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Capture

Electron capture is a type of radioactive decay in which an atomic nucleus captures an inner-shell electron, typically from the K-shell. This process results in the conversion of a proton into a neutron, leading to a decrease in the atomic number of the element while the mass number remains unchanged. It is a common decay mode for proton-rich isotopes, allowing them to achieve a more stable configuration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:26
Electron Capture

Nuclear Equations

Nuclear equations represent the transformation of one element into another during nuclear reactions, including decay processes. They are written to show the initial and final states of the nucleus, including the emission or absorption of particles. In these equations, the atomic number and mass number must be balanced, ensuring that the total number of protons and neutrons remains constant before and after the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Nuclear Binding Energy

Selenium-72

Selenium-72 is a radioactive isotope of selenium with 34 protons and 38 neutrons, giving it a mass number of 72. It undergoes various decay processes, including electron capture, to achieve stability. Understanding its nuclear properties and behavior is essential for writing accurate nuclear equations, as it provides the necessary information about the starting material in the reaction.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes: (d) radium-226 emits alpha radiation.

Textbook Question

Give the symbol for (b) a beta particle.

424
views
Textbook Question

Give the symbol for (c) a positron.

525
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes: (c) krypton-76 undergoes positron emission.

604
views
Textbook Question

Give the symbol for (c) gamma radiation.

301
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced nuclear equations for the following transformations:

(b) nitrogen-13 undergoes electron capture.

117
views