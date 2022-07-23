Textbook Question
Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes: (d) radium-226 emits alpha radiation.
Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes: (d) radium-226 emits alpha radiation.
Give the symbol for (b) a beta particle.
Give the symbol for (c) a positron.
Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes: (c) krypton-76 undergoes positron emission.
Give the symbol for (c) gamma radiation.
Write balanced nuclear equations for the following transformations:
(b) nitrogen-13 undergoes electron capture.