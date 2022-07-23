Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 102

A mixture containing KClO3, K2CO3, KHCO3, and KCl was heated, producing CO2, O2, and H2O gases according to the following equations: 2 KClO31s2¡2 KCl1s2 + 3 O21g2 2 KHCO31s2¡K2O1s2 + H2O1g2 + 2 CO21g2 K2CO31s2¡K2O1s2 + CO21g2 The KCl does not react under the conditions of the reaction. If 100.0 g of the mixture produces 1.80 g of H2O, 13.20 g of CO2, and 4.00 g of O2, what was the composition of the original mixture? (Assume complete decomposition of the mixture.) How many grams of K2CO3 were in the original mixture?

Hi everyone. So giving 100 50 grand mixture of magnesium carbonate that needs imploring magnesium bicarbonate And it produces 65.11 g of carbon dioxide 6, 8 g of auction gas and 9.6 programs at H 20. Gas turbines convert from grams of oxygen gas two g of magnesium fluoride. since our second equation produces 02 gonna use our second equation for this 18.68 Friends of And in one mold 02, I had them all the mass, which is 32. We have three moles of 02 in the reaction for everyone mold of magnesium chloride and in one more of magnesium chloride, the molar mass of magnesium chloride, This 05 grams plus two. I'm 35 453 grams plus six I was 15 .999 grams, 191.2 g. You're gonna get 37 0.20 grams the balconies and floor. Right Now we need to convert the g of H20. Gas, two g of magnesium bicarbonate. Since the third equation produces carbon dioxide and H 20. Gas gonna use the third equation 9.64 grams. H two L. And in one more Of H two L. The molar mass which is 18.02 grams. And in one mold Of H 20. That one more of magnesium bicarbonate and in one moment of magnesium bicarbonate at the molar mass of magnesium bicarbonate. This is 24 305 grams. Asked him It was 1.008 g. Last two, 12.011 g. A six 15 .999 g. You're gonna get 146.34 grams. So you get 78.3 grams the night news in black carbonate. So now we need to convert from grams of magnesium bicarbonate, two g of carbon dioxide. You have 78.3 grams of magnesium bicarbonate And in one mold of magnesium bicarbonate, The Molar Mass, which is a 146 0.34 gramps. And in one more of magnesium bicarbonate, I have two moles of carbon dioxide in the reaction. So in one more carbon dioxide with the molar mass of the molar mass. And this is 12.011 g. Last two. Last 15 .999g, We get 4401 g. You're gonna get 47.1 grams of carbon dioxide. So now we need to determine the grams of carbon dioxide. In the first reaction, 65.11 -47. Get 18.01 g carbon dioxide. So now we need to convert from grams of carbon dioxide grams of magnesium carbonate. Since the first equation produces carbon dioxide is the first equation 18.01 ground dioxide And in one month of carbon dioxide give them all the mask 44 01. And in one moment of carbon dioxide have one more of magnesium carbonate And in one mold magnesium carbonate that the Mueller mass 24.305 g plus 12.011 grams ST I was 15 .999 grams. Give us 84 0.3 g. You're gonna get 34 0.5 grams of magnesium carbonate. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (b) How many grams of sodium iodide are needed to remove 1.3 mg of O3?

The fat stored in a camel's hump is a source of both energy and water. Calculate the mass of H2O produced by the metabolism of 1.0 kg of fat, assuming the fat consists entirely of tristearin 1C57H110O62, a typical animal fat, and assuming that during metabolism, tristearin reacts with O2 to form only CO2 and H2O.

A mixture of N21g2 and H21g2 reacts in a closed container to form ammonia, NH31g2. The reaction ceases before either reactant has been totally consumed. At this stage 3.0 mol N2, 3.0 mol H2, and 3.0 mol NH3 are present. How many moles of N2 and H2 were present originally?

The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2179%2 and O2120%2. In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (b) Both nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide are pollutants that can lead to acid rain and global warming; collectively, they are called 'NOx' gases. In 2009, the United States emitted an estimated 19 million tons of nitrogen dioxide into the atmosphere. How many grams of nitrogen dioxide is this?

The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2(79%) and O2(20%). In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (c) The production of NOx gases is an unwanted side reaction of the main engine combustion process that turns octane, C8H18, into CO2 and water. If 85% of the oxygen in an engine is used to combust octane and the remainder used to produce nitrogen dioxide, calculate how many grams of nitrogen dioxide would be produced during the combustion of 500 g of octane.

