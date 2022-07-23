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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 103c1
Chapter 3, Problem 103c1

When a mixture of 10.0 g of acetylene (C2H2) and 10.0 g of oxygen (O2) is ignited, the resulting combustion reaction produces CO2 and H2O. (c) How many grams of C2H2 are present after the reaction is complete?

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1
Identify the balanced chemical equation for the combustion of acetylene: \( 2 \text{C}_2\text{H}_2 + 5 \text{O}_2 \rightarrow 4 \text{CO}_2 + 2 \text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Calculate the molar mass of \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_2 \) and \( \text{O}_2 \).
Determine the number of moles of \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_2 \) and \( \text{O}_2 \) initially present using their respective masses and molar masses.
Identify the limiting reactant by comparing the mole ratio of \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_2 \) to \( \text{O}_2 \) with the stoichiometric ratio from the balanced equation.
Calculate the amount of \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_2 \) remaining after the reaction by considering the limiting reactant and the initial moles of \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_2 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much of each reactant is needed and how much product can be formed.
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Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. Identifying the limiting reactant is crucial for calculating the amounts of products and remaining reactants after the reaction. In the case of the combustion of acetylene and oxygen, one of these reactants will limit the formation of CO2 and H2O.
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Combustion Reaction

A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance (usually a hydrocarbon) reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. The general form of a combustion reaction can be represented as: hydrocarbon + O2 → CO2 + H2O. Understanding the products and the stoichiometry involved in combustion reactions is vital for solving problems related to the amounts of reactants and products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2(79%) and O2(20%). In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (c) The production of NOx gases is an unwanted side reaction of the main engine combustion process that turns octane, C8H18, into CO2 and water. If 85% of the oxygen in an engine is used to combust octane and the remainder used to produce nitrogen dioxide, calculate how many grams of nitrogen dioxide would be produced during the combustion of 500 g of octane.

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Textbook Question

A mixture of N21g2 and H21g2 reacts in a closed container to form ammonia, NH31g2. The reaction ceases before either reactant has been totally consumed. At this stage 3.0 mol N2, 3.0 mol H2, and 3.0 mol NH3 are present. How many moles of N2 and H2 were present originally?

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Textbook Question

The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2(79%) and O2(20%). In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (b) Both nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide are pollutants that can lead to acid rain and global warming; collectively, they are called 'NOx' gases. In 2009, the United States emitted an estimated 19 million tons of nitrogen dioxide into the atmosphere. How many grams of nitrogen dioxide is this?

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Textbook Question

The fat stored in a camel's hump is a source of both energy and water. Calculate the mass of H2O produced by the metabolism of 1.0 kg of fat, assuming the fat consists entirely of tristearin 1C57H110O62, a typical animal fat, and assuming that during metabolism, tristearin reacts with O2 to form only CO2 and H2O.

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Textbook Question

When a mixture of 10.0 g of acetylene (C2H2) and 10.0 g of oxygen (O2) is ignited, the resulting combustion reaction produces CO2 and H2O. (c) How many grams of CO2 and H2O are present after the reaction is complete?

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