Chapter 3, Problem 78c

Aluminum hydroxide reacts with sulfuric acid as follows: 2 Al1OH231s2 + 3 H2SO41aq2¡Al21SO4231aq2 + 6 H2O1l2 How many moles of the excess reactant remain after the completion of the reaction?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 5m 5m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked