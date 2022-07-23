Chapter 3, Problem 79
The fizz produced when an Alka-Seltzer tablet is dissolved in water is due to the reaction between sodium bicarbonate 1NaHCO32 and citric acid 1H3C6H5O72: 3 NaHCO31aq2 + H3C6H5O71aq2¡ 3 CO21g2 + 3H2O1l2 + Na3C6H5O71aq2 In a certain experiment 1.00 g of sodium bicarbonate and 1.00 g of citric acid are allowed to react. (a) Which is the limiting reactant? (b) How many grams of carbon dioxide form? (c) How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the limiting reactant is completely consumed?
Aluminum hydroxide reacts with sulfuric acid as follows: 2 Al1OH231s2 + 3 H2SO41aq2¡Al21SO4231aq2 + 6 H2O1l2 Which is the limiting reactant when 0.500 mol Al1OH23 and 0.500 mol H2SO4 are allowed to react?
Aluminum hydroxide reacts with sulfuric acid as follows: 2 Al1OH231s2 + 3 H2SO41aq2¡Al21SO4231aq2 + 6 H2O1l2 How many moles of Al21SO423 can form under these conditions?
Aluminum hydroxide reacts with sulfuric acid as follows: 2 Al1OH231s2 + 3 H2SO41aq2¡Al21SO4231aq2 + 6 H2O1l2 How many moles of the excess reactant remain after the completion of the reaction?
One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH31g2 + 5 O21g2¡4 NO1g2 + 6 H2O1g2 In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (a) Which is the limiting reactant?
One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH31g2 + 5 O21g2¡4 NO1g2 + 6 H2O1g2 In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (c) How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the limiting reactant is completely consumed?
One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g) In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (d) Show that your calculations in parts (b) and (c) are consistent with the law of conservation of mass.