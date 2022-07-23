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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 90b
Chapter 3, Problem 90b

b. How many molecules of C9H8O4 are in this tablet?

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1
Identify the given information: the chemical formula of the compound is C_9H_8O_4.
Determine the molar mass of C_9H_8O_4 by adding the atomic masses of all atoms in the formula.
Use Avogadro's number (6.022 \(\times\) 10^{23} molecules/mol) to relate moles to molecules.
If the mass of the tablet is given, convert the mass of the tablet to moles using the molar mass.
Calculate the number of molecules by multiplying the number of moles by Avogadro's number.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Formula

The molecular formula of a compound indicates the number and type of atoms present in a molecule. For C9H8O4, it signifies that each molecule contains 9 carbon (C) atoms, 8 hydrogen (H) atoms, and 4 oxygen (O) atoms. Understanding molecular formulas is essential for calculating the number of molecules in a given mass of a substance.

Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, ions, or molecules in one mole of a substance. This constant allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of molecules it contains. Knowing Avogadro's number is crucial for determining how many molecules are present in a specific quantity of a compound.

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For C9H8O4, the molar mass can be calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in the molecular formula. This value is necessary for converting between grams of a substance and moles, which in turn allows for the calculation of the number of molecules.
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