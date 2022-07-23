Write the balanced chemical equations for c. the combination reaction between nickel metal and chlorine gas.
b. How many molecules of C9H8O4 are in this tablet?
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Key Concepts
Molecular Formula
Avogadro's Number
Molar Mass
Serotonin is a compound that conducts nerve impulses in the brain. It contains 68.2% C, 6.86% H, 15.9% N, and 9.08% O. Its molar mass is 176 g/mol Determine its molecular formula.
Vanillin, the dominant flavoring in vanilla, contains C, H, and O. When 1.05 g of this substance is completely combusted, 2.43 g of CO2 and 0.50 g of H2O are produced. What is the empirical formula of vanillin?
The effectiveness of nitrogen fertilizers depends on both their ability to deliver nitrogen to plants and the amount of nitrogen they can deliver. Four common nitrogen-containing fertilizers are ammonia, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and urea [(NH2)2CO] Rank these fertilizers in terms of the mass percentage nitrogen they contain.
An organic compound was found to contain only C, H, and Cl. When a 1.50-g sample of the compound was completely combusted in air, 3.52 g of CO2 was formed. In a separate experiment, the chlorine in a 1.00-g sample of the compound was converted to 1.27 g of AgCl. Determine the empirical formula of the compound.
(b) Hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells, has four iron atoms per molecule and contains 0.340% iron by mass. Calculate the molar mass of hemoglobin.