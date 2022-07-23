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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 87c
Chapter 3, Problem 87c

Write the balanced chemical equations for c. the combination reaction between nickel metal and chlorine gas.

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Identify the reactants and products: Nickel (Ni) and chlorine gas (Cl_2) are the reactants, and the product is nickel chloride (NiCl_2).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: Ni + Cl_2 \(\rightarrow\) NiCl_2.
Count the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation: On the left, there is 1 Ni and 2 Cl atoms; on the right, there is 1 Ni and 2 Cl atoms.
Check if the equation is balanced: The number of each type of atom is the same on both sides, so the equation is already balanced.
Write the balanced chemical equation: Ni + Cl_2 \(\rightarrow\) NiCl_2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combination Reaction

A combination reaction, also known as a synthesis reaction, occurs when two or more reactants combine to form a single product. In this type of reaction, elements or simpler compounds react to create a more complex compound. For example, when nickel metal reacts with chlorine gas, they combine to form nickel(II) chloride.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is essential to ensure that the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning the number of atoms of each element must be the same on both sides of the equation. This involves adjusting coefficients in front of the reactants and products to achieve equal numbers of each type of atom. A balanced equation accurately represents the stoichiometry of the reaction.
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Chemical Symbols and Formulas

Chemical symbols and formulas are shorthand representations of elements and compounds. Each element is represented by a one- or two-letter symbol, while compounds are represented by formulas that indicate the types and numbers of atoms present. For instance, nickel is denoted as 'Ni' and chlorine as 'Cl', while the compound formed from their reaction is represented as 'NiCl2'.
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