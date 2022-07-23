Chapter 3, Problem 90b
(b) Hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells, has four iron atoms per molecule and contains 0.340% iron by mass. Calculate the molar mass of hemoglobin.
Video transcript
Write the balanced chemical equations for a. the complete combustion of acetic acid (CH3COOH), the main ingredient in vinegar;
Write the balanced chemical equations for c. the combination reaction between nickel metal and chlorine gas.
The effectiveness of nitrogen fertilizers depends on both their ability to deliver nitrogen to plants and the amount of nitrogen they can deliver. Four common nitrogen-containing fertilizers are ammonia, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and urea [(NH2)2CO] Rank these fertilizers in terms of the mass percentage nitrogen they contain.
b. How many molecules of C9H8O4 are in this tablet?
Serotonin is a compound that conducts nerve impulses in the brain. It contains 68.2% C, 6.86% H, 15.9% N, and 9.08% O. Its molar mass is 176 g/mol Determine its molecular formula.
Vanillin, the dominant flavoring in vanilla, contains C, H, and O. When 1.05 g of this substance is completely combusted, 2.43 g of CO2 and 0.50 g of H2O are produced. What is the empirical formula of vanillin?