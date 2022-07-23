Chapter 3, Problem 21a
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Video transcript
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (d) dimethylether, CH3OCH31g2, is combusted in air.
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) titanium metal reacts with O21g2
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: a. PbCO3(s) → PbO(s) + CO2(g)
Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: e. benzaldehyde, C6H5CHO, the molecule largely responsible for the odor of almond extract.