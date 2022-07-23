Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g) (c) Zn(OH)2(s) → ZnO(s) + H2O(l) (d) Ag2O(s) → Ag(s) + O2(g)
Identify the type of reaction: This is a decomposition reaction because a single compound, NH_4NO_3, breaks down into two products, N_2O and H_2O.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: NH_4NO_3(s) → N_2O(g) + H_2O(g).
List the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation to see what needs balancing: On the left, there are 2 N, 4 H, and 3 O atoms. On the right, there are 2 N, 2 H, and 2 O atoms.
Balance the hydrogen atoms by adjusting the coefficient of H_2O: Since there are 4 H atoms on the left, place a coefficient of 2 in front of H_2O to balance the hydrogen atoms.
Check the balance of all atoms: After balancing hydrogen, ensure that the number of nitrogen and oxygen atoms are also balanced. Adjust coefficients if necessary to achieve balance for all elements.
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Balancing is crucial for accurately representing the reaction and predicting the amounts of reactants and products.
Chemical reactions can be classified into several types, including combination, decomposition, and combustion reactions. A combination reaction involves two or more substances combining to form a single product, while a decomposition reaction involves a single compound breaking down into two or more products. Combustion reactions typically involve a substance reacting with oxygen, producing heat and light.
Decomposition reactions occur when a single compound breaks down into two or more simpler substances, often due to heat, light, or electricity. In the given equation, ammonium nitrate (NH4NO3) decomposes into nitrous oxide (N2O) and water (H2O). Recognizing this type of reaction is essential for classifying the reaction correctly and understanding the underlying chemical processes.