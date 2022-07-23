Chapter 3, Problem 21b,c,d

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH 4 NO 3 (s) → N 2 O(g) + H 2 O(g) (c) Zn(OH) 2 (s) → ZnO(s) + H2O(l) (d) Ag2O(s) → Ag(s) + O 2 (g)

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the type of reaction: This is a decomposition reaction because a single compound, NH_4NO_3, breaks down into two products, N_2O and H_2O. Write the unbalanced chemical equation: NH_4NO_3(s) → N_2O(g) + H_2O(g). View full solution List the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation to see what needs balancing: On the left, there are 2 N, 4 H, and 3 O atoms. On the right, there are 2 N, 2 H, and 2 O atoms. Balance the hydrogen atoms by adjusting the coefficient of H_2O: Since there are 4 H atoms on the left, place a coefficient of 2 in front of H_2O to balance the hydrogen atoms. Check the balance of all atoms: After balancing hydrogen, ensure that the number of nitrogen and oxygen atoms are also balanced. Adjust coefficients if necessary to achieve balance for all elements.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

0 Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked