Decomposition Reactions Decomposition reactions involve a single compound breaking down into two or more simpler products. In this case, silver(I) oxide (Ag2O) decomposes when heated, resulting in the formation of silver metal (Ag) and oxygen gas (O2). Understanding this type of reaction is crucial for writing balanced chemical equations.

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations is the process of ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Proper balancing is essential for accurately representing the reaction.