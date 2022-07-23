Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 37c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 37c

(c) What is the mass, in grams, of 7.70⨉1020 molecules of caffeine, C8H10N4O2?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone where us to calculate the mass of a sample containing 8.45 times senses 23rd molecules of Melatonin first. Let's go ahead and write out our pathway. We were given molecules of melatonin Now in order to get two g of melatonin will first need to get two moles of Melatonin. Next we can finally get two g of melatonin. Now let's go ahead and answer this question. Starting off with 8.45 times 10 to the 23rd molecules of melatonin to get two moles of melatonin, we have to use our dimensional analysis and avocados number so we know that we have 6.22 times 10 to 23rd molecules of melatonin Per one Mole of Melatonin. And again this is avocados number. Next we need to know melatonin molar mass and when we calculate that out, we end up with 232.31 g of melatonin per one mole of melatonin. And when we calculate this out and cancel out all of our units, we end up with a total of 3.26 times 10 to the second grams of melatonin which is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of O atoms in 6.25⨉10−3 mol Al(NO3)3

779
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is the mass, in grams, of 2.50⨉10−3 mol of ammonium phosphate?

721
views
Textbook Question

(b) How many moles of chloride ions are in 0.2550 g of aluminum chloride?

644
views
Textbook Question

(d) What is the molar mass of cholesterol if 0.00105 mol has a mass of 0.406 g?

1072
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is the mass, in grams, of 1.223 mol of iron(III) sulfate? (b) How many moles of ammonium ions are in 6.955 g of ammonium carbonate? (c) What is the mass, in grams, of 1.50 * 1021 molecules of aspirin, C9H8O4?

798
views
Textbook Question

(d) What is the molar mass of diazepam (Valium®) if 0.05570 mol has a mass of 15.86 g?

593
views