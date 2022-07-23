Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 36c

Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 8.447⨉10−2 mol C6H6

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to calculate the number of molecules in a sample of Halloween containing 8.447 times 10 to the negative three mol. So for this question we will have to use our dimensional analysis starting off with 8.447 times 10 to the negative third mole of Halloween to get two molecules of Halloween, we do have to use avocados number, so we know that one mole of Halloween will contain 6.22 times 10 to the 23rd molecules Of two Halloween. And again, this is avocados number. And when we calculate this out and cancel out our unit, We end up with a total of 5.08, 7 times 10 to the 21st molecules of Halloween. And our answer here has to be in four significant figures. Now, I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
