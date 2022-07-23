If an Avogadro’s number of pennies is divided equally among the 321 million men, women, and children in the United States, how many dollars would each receive? How does this compare with the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States, which was \$21.4 trillion in 2019? (GDP is the total market value of the nation’s goods and services.)
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 3, Problem 35d
Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of N atoms in 0.410 mol NH3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of ammonia (NH_3), which contains one nitrogen (N) atom per molecule.
Recognize that the number of moles of a substance is directly proportional to the number of molecules or atoms it contains.
Use Avogadro's number (6.022 \(\times\) 10^{23} mol^{-1}) to convert moles of NH_3 to molecules of NH_3.
Since each molecule of NH_3 contains one nitrogen atom, the number of nitrogen atoms is equal to the number of NH_3 molecules.
Multiply the number of moles of NH_3 (0.410 mol) by Avogadro's number to find the number of nitrogen atoms.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mole Concept
The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. This concept allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles it contains, facilitating calculations in stoichiometry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Mole Concept
Chemical Formula
A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For ammonia (NH₃), the formula shows that each molecule contains one nitrogen atom and three hydrogen atoms. Understanding chemical formulas is essential for determining the number of specific atoms in a given amount of substance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Skeletal Formula
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the relationships between the quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It allows for the calculation of the number of atoms, molecules, or moles of a substance based on the balanced chemical equation. In this case, stoichiometry helps determine the number of nitrogen atoms in a specified amount of ammonia.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question
2
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the following quantities: (c) number of molecules in 8.447⨉10−2 mol C6H6
582
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb? How does this compare with the mass of Earth, 5.98⨉1024 kg?
567
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the following quantities: (a) mass, in grams, of 0.105 mol sucrose (C12H22O11)
643
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the following quantities: (d) number of O atoms in 6.25⨉10−3 mol Al(NO3)3
781
views
Textbook Question
(b) How many moles of chloride ions are in 0.2550 g of aluminum chloride?
644
views