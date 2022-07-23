Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 75c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 75c

Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (c) How many molecules of CO2, H2O, C2H5OH, and O2 will be present if the reaction goes to completion?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that the following diagram shows a mixture of phosgene gas with water vapors. The reaction between the two gasses produces carbon dioxide and hydrogen chloride. And our goal is to write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction and determine how many molecules of each reactant or product will be present in the mixture when the reaction is complete. So our balanced chemical reaction will be phosgene plus water forms carbon dioxide plus hydrochloric acid. So as we can see on the left we have two chlorine and two hydrogen. And on the right we only have one. So we're gonna put a two in front of our hydrogen chloride. Now that it's balanced, we can go on to see how many molecules of each react in our product will be present in the mixture when the reaction is complete. So for molecules of carbon dioxide It will equal three molecules of phosgene Times one molecule of carbon dioxide over one molecule of Phosgene. And our molecules of phosgene are going to cancel out. And that is going to equal three molecules of carbon dioxide. Now, where you're going to do molecules of hydrogen chloride, that's going to equal three molecules of phosgene, times two molecules of hydrogen chloride over one molecule of Phosgene. And our molecules of fostering are going to cancel out and that equals six molecules of hydrogen chloride. And next we're going to do the molecules of water consumed. So that's going to be three molecules of fashion Times one molecule of water over one molecule, a phosgene and our molecules of phosgene will cancel out, And that will give us three molecules of water. So if we look at our diagram, if we consumed three molecules of water, we will have two molecules of water remaining, and those are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Detonation of nitroglycerin proceeds as follows: 4 C3H5N3O91l2¡ 12 CO21g2 + 6 N21g2 + O21g2 + 10 H2O1g2 (a) If a sample containing 2.00 mL of nitroglycerin 1density = 1.592 g>mL2 is detonated, how many moles of gas are produced?

1208
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The combustion of one mole of liquid octane, CH3(CH2)6CH3, produces 5470 kJ of heat. Calculate how much heat is produced if 1.000 gallon of octane is combusted.

2565
views
Textbook Question

Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (b) Which reactant is the limiting reactant?

598
views
Textbook Question

Consider the mixture of propane, C3H8, and O2 shown here. (a) Write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction that occurs between propane and oxygen.

626
views
Textbook Question

Consider the mixture of propane, C3H8, and O2 shown here. (c) How many molecules of CO2, H2O, C3H8, and O2 will be present if the reaction goes to completion?

954
views
Textbook Question

Sodium hydroxide reacts with carbon dioxide as follows: 2 NaOH1s2 + CO21g2¡Na2CO31s2 + H2O1l2 How many moles of Na2CO3 can be produced?

829
views