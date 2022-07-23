Chapter 3, Problem 75b
Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (b) Which reactant is the limiting reactant?
The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H18 (l) + 25 O2 (g) → 16 CO2 (g) + 18 H2O (g) (c) Octane has a density of 0.692 g/mL at 20 °C. How many grams of O2 are required to burn 15.0 gal of C8H18 (the capacity of an average fuel tank)?
Detonation of nitroglycerin proceeds as follows: 4 C3H5N3O91l2¡ 12 CO21g2 + 6 N21g2 + O21g2 + 10 H2O1g2 (a) If a sample containing 2.00 mL of nitroglycerin 1density = 1.592 g>mL2 is detonated, how many moles of gas are produced?
The combustion of one mole of liquid octane, CH3(CH2)6CH3, produces 5470 kJ of heat. Calculate how much heat is produced if 1.000 gallon of octane is combusted.
Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (c) How many molecules of CO2, H2O, C2H5OH, and O2 will be present if the reaction goes to completion?
Consider the mixture of propane, C3H8, and O2 shown here. (a) Write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction that occurs between propane and oxygen.
Consider the mixture of propane, C3H8, and O2 shown here. (c) How many molecules of CO2, H2O, C3H8, and O2 will be present if the reaction goes to completion?