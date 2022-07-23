Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 70
Chapter 3, Problem 70

Detonation of nitroglycerin proceeds as follows: 4 C3H5N3O91l2¡ 12 CO21g2 + 6 N21g2 + O21g2 + 10 H2O1g2 (a) If a sample containing 2.00 mL of nitroglycerin 1density = 1.592 g>mL2 is detonated, how many moles of gas are produced?

Hi everyone here, we have a problem telling us that the decomposition of nitro methane ch three N 02 takes place according to the following reaction to nitro methane liquid forms to carbon monoxide gasses plus hydrogen gasses plus nitrogen gasses plus two water gasses. And the question is how many moles of gasses are produced? When a 3.125 million sample of nitro methane is completely decomposed. The density of nitro methane is 1.1371 g per milliliter. So first we need to calculate the molar mass of nitro methane. So we have carbon Just 12.01. We have hydrogen Which is three times 1.01. We have nitrogen Which is 14.01. We have oxygen which is two times 16. For a total of 61.05 g per mole. Now we need our mole to mole ratio. So we have two moles. Nitro methane For six moles of gas. And we got that six moles of gas because we have two moles of carbon monoxide plus one mole of hydrogen plus one mole of nitrogen plus two moles of gaseous water. So our total gas moles is 3.125 ml as natural methane times 1. 371 g. Nitro methane over one millimeter of nitro methane times one mole of nitro methane over nitro methane burns molar mass, which is 61.5 g of nitro methane Times are multiple ratios of six moles of gasses For every two moles of nitro methane. So when we calculate that our middle leaders are going to cancel out our grams of nitro methane are going to cancel out. Our moles of nitro methane are going to cancel out, and our total gas moles are going to equal 0. moles. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H181l2 + 25 O21g2¡16 CO21g2 + 18 H2O1g2 (a) How many moles of O2 are needed to burn 1.50 mol of C8H18?

The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H181l2 + 25 O21g2¡16 CO21g2 + 18 H2O1g2 (b) How many grams of O2 are needed to burn 10.0 g of C8H18?

The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H18 (l) + 25 O2 (g) → 16 CO2 (g) + 18 H2O (g) (c) Octane has a density of 0.692 g/mL at 20 °C. How many grams of O2 are required to burn 15.0 gal of C8H18 (the capacity of an average fuel tank)?

The combustion of one mole of liquid octane, CH3(CH2)6CH3, produces 5470 kJ of heat. Calculate how much heat is produced if 1.000 gallon of octane is combusted.

Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (b) Which reactant is the limiting reactant?

Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (c) How many molecules of CO2, H2O, C2H5OH, and O2 will be present if the reaction goes to completion?

