The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H18 (l) + 25 O2 (g) → 16 CO2 (g) + 18 H2O (g) (c) Octane has a density of 0.692 g/mL at 20 °C. How many grams of O2 are required to burn 15.0 gal of C8H18 (the capacity of an average fuel tank)?
Automotive air bags inflate when sodium azide, NaN3, rapidly decomposes to its component elements: 2 NaN31s2¡2 Na1s2 + 3 N21g2 (c) How many grams of NaN3 are required to produce 10.0 ft3 of nitrogen gas, about the size of an automotive air bag, if the gas has a density of 1.25 g/L?
The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H181l2 + 25 O21g2¡16 CO21g2 + 18 H2O1g2 (a) How many moles of O2 are needed to burn 1.50 mol of C8H18?
The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H181l2 + 25 O21g2¡16 CO21g2 + 18 H2O1g2 (b) How many grams of O2 are needed to burn 10.0 g of C8H18?
Detonation of nitroglycerin proceeds as follows: 4 C3H5N3O91l2¡ 12 CO21g2 + 6 N21g2 + O21g2 + 10 H2O1g2 (a) If a sample containing 2.00 mL of nitroglycerin 1density = 1.592 g>mL2 is detonated, how many moles of gas are produced?
The combustion of one mole of liquid octane, CH3(CH2)6CH3, produces 5470 kJ of heat. Calculate how much heat is produced if 1.000 gallon of octane is combusted.
Consider the mixture of ethanol, C2H5OH, and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. (b) Which reactant is the limiting reactant?