Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 5c
Chapter 3, Problem 5c

Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (c) Calculate how many moles of glycine are in a 100.0-g sample of glycine.

Hello everyone. Today, we are being asked to determine the number of moles 150 g valentin. The structure of Valentina shown below. So in order to do that, we must first find the molar mass of valentin. And to do that, we have to take each element that we see. So we have carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and nitrogen in the structure valentin. We must then take how many of each atom that we see and multiply that by the molar mass on the periodic table. So we have three carbons here. Civil, right, three times the molar mass on the periodic table is going to be g per mole. Multiplying that we get 36 g per mole for hydrogen. We see we have seven hydrogen and the Mueller Master. That is 1.8 g per mole. Multiplying that together we get 7.56 g per mole. We're gonna go and do this for oxygen nitrogen. So for oxygen we have two of those On the periodic table. The molar mass of oxygen is 16 or 15.99 g per mole. Which will come out to 31.98 g per mole. And lastly nitrogen, we only have one nitrogen. So we'll do one times the molar mass. Pretty periodic table which is 14 g per mole. Which gives us 14 g per mole Adding these individual molar masses up. We get a total molar mass of approximately 89.09 g per mole. So this is the molar mass of Melanie. Now to get the number of moles, we must take what we're given in the questions then, which is 150 g of ala nine almost multiplied by the molar mass of alan. And so to get the units to cancel out, we must put one mole of valentin In the numerator and then we put the molar mass or the mass itself 89.09 g of Alani and the denominator. Our units are going to cancel out and we are going to be left with 1.684 moles valentin as our final answer. I hope this helped. And until next time.
