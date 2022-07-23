Chapter 3, Problem 6a
The following diagram represents a high-temperature reaction between CH4 and H2O. Based on this reaction, find how many moles of each product can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4.
Based on this reaction, find how many moles of CO can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4?
Video transcript
Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (a) Write its molecular formula.
Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (c) Calculate how many moles of glycine are in a 100.0-g sample of glycine.
Glycine, an amino acid used by organisms to make proteins, is represented by the following molecular model. (d) Calculate the percent nitrogen by mass in glycine.
The following diagram represents a high-temperature reaction between CH4 and H2O. Based on this reaction, find how many moles of each product can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4. Based on this reaction, how many moles of H2 can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4?
Nitrogen 1N22 and hydrogen 1H22 react to form ammonia 1NH32. Consider the mixture of N2 and H2 shown in the accompanying diagram. The blue spheres represent N, and the white ones represent H. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
Nitrogen monoxide and oxygen react to form nitrogen dioxide. Consider the mixture of NO and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. The blue spheres represent N, and the red ones represent O. (a) How many molecules of NO2 can be formed, assuming the reaction goes to completion?