Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction, using mole ratios derived from the coefficients of the balanced equation. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry Concept

Limiting Reactant The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. Identifying the limiting reactant is crucial for calculating the amounts of reactants left over after the reaction has occurred. Recommended video: Guided course 01:30 01:30 Limiting Reagent Concept