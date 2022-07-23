Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown 15th Edition
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Problem 82a
Chapter 3, Problem 82a

Solutions of sulfuric acid and lead(II) acetate react to form solid lead(II) sulfate and a solution of acetic acid. If 5.00 g of sulfuric acid and 5.00 g of lead(II) acetate are mixed, calculate the number of grams of sulfuric acid and grams of acetic acid present in the mixture after the reaction is complete.

Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 + \text{Pb(CH}_3\text{COO)}_2 \rightarrow \text{PbSO}_4 + 2\text{CH}_3\text{COOH} \).
Calculate the molar mass of sulfuric acid (\( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \)) and lead(II) acetate (\( \text{Pb(CH}_3\text{COO)}_2 \)).
Determine the number of moles of sulfuric acid and lead(II) acetate using their respective masses and molar masses.
Identify the limiting reactant by comparing the mole ratio from the balanced equation to the moles calculated.
Calculate the amount of sulfuric acid remaining after the reaction by subtracting the moles of sulfuric acid that reacted (based on the limiting reactant) from the initial moles, and convert this back to grams.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction, using mole ratios derived from the coefficients of the balanced equation.
Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. Identifying the limiting reactant is crucial for calculating the amounts of reactants left over after the reaction has occurred.
Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is essential for converting between grams and moles, allowing us to quantify the amounts of reactants and products in a chemical reaction based on their respective molar masses.
