When benzene 1C6H62 reacts with bromine 1Br22, bromobenzene 1C6H5Br2 is obtained: C6H6 + Br2¡C6H5Br + HBr (b) If the actual yield of bromobenzene is 42.3 g, what is the percentage yield?

